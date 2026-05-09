Education used to be a privilege. For centuries, only the wealthiest or most influential had the opportunity to learn, and many of them stopped once they learned the bare minimum needed to survive.

In this day and age, it's easier to get an education than ever, and one of Upstate New York's counties ranks among the highest in education in America...

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Most Educated

Census data from 2020-2024 shows us how educated America is, specifically with Graduate and professional degrees. These are a step up from a standard Bachelors degree, and even higher than a High School degree.

A Diploma of Graduation from High School Credit: Canva loading...

According to their statistics, Tompkins County ranks as the third highest nationwide, with 34.8% of residents 25 or older holding either a Graduate or Professional degree. This makes sense, as it's home to both Ithaca and Cornell University, both highly prestigious learning institutions. For reference, New York County, home of Manhattan, ranks in at number 10.

Education Across the Rest of New York

This statistic only factors in Graduate and Professional Degrees. When it comes to Bachelors Degrees, only New York County cracked America's top-100, with 32.9% of the population holding one.

Tompkins was the next highest in New York, with 23.9% holding Bachelors Degrees. Close behind, however, is Albany County, with 23.6%. Unfortunately for them, the gap between them and Tompkins County on Graduate Degrees is massive, 12% lower.

These statistics only factor in cities with over 100,000 people, so these aren't definitive by any means, but it gives us a great look at where and how residents across Upstate New York are educated.

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