Police in Upstate New York are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy who has not been seen in several days. In the meantime, there's not a lot of info about his disappearance, and one can only imagine the trauma his family is enduring.

15-Year-Old Missing for Nearly Two Weeks

According to reports, 15-year-old Andrew Leon Nelson was last seen on March 4, 2026, in Binghamton, New York, about two hours southwest of Albany.

Law enforcement officials say the teen has since been reported missing, and efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Does He Look Familiar?

Photo: Facebook Photo: Facebook loading...

At this time, investigators have not released many additional details surrounding his disappearance, but they are actively working the case and encouraging anyone who may have seen Andrew or has information about his whereabouts to come forward

Read More: Future Of Papa John's: 200 Store Closures Planned For 2026

Cases involving missing children often rely heavily on public awareness. A simple tip, sighting, or shared post can sometimes make the difference in helping authorities locate someone safely.

Do You Know Anything About his Disappearance?

If you live in the Southern Tier, Central New York, or anywhere in Upstate New York, please take a moment to look at Andrew’s photo and share this information with others who may be able to help.

Anyone with information about Andrew Leon Nelson’s location is urged to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 778-1911.

You can also reference National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Case #2079550 when providing information.

Let’s spread the word and hope Andrew is located and brought home safely.

18 Kids Missing From Upstate New York's Capital Region The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has shared a list of 18 missing children from the Capital Region. Check out these photos—some even use age progression technology—and you might be able to help bring these missing loved ones back to their families. If you have any information, no matter how small it seems, please call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Gallery Credit: National Center For Missing & Exploited Children