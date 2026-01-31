College can be hard. Obviously, classwork, papers, and labs can be stressful, but so many students struggle while in higher education for extracurricular reasons.

The social part of college can be harder than the most impossible class, but unlike that schoolwork, most universities aren't equipped to help those problems. SUNY is changing that for Upstate New York.

Mental Health Grants

In early January of 2026, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. made a promise to the institution's mental health. Through the Mental Health First Aid Grant Program, the university will fund and expand mental health resources across 27 campuses.

Each and every campus will receive up to $8,000 with the sole intent of educating staff, purchasing new resources, and providing infrastructure for students struggling with their mental health. This is incredibly important, as many students do not know how to navigate these struggles, and this could hinder their education as well as their future.

What Will These Grants Fund?

Unlike traditional medical practice, helping care for mental health is a little more open-ended. No one shares the same struggled as the next person, which can make preparing for mental health crises a bit more difficult.

A major part of this grant will go to educating over 3,000 staff members of how to properly recognize and respond to a crisis. New buildings for mental health professionals, important literature for students to read, and campus-wide awareness are also planned to be added, hopefully making SUNY campuses a happier, healthier, and safer place for their struggling students.

