If you live in Upstate New York, you have probably already seen a few unwanted visitors crawling across your windows or buzzing around the lights. It is the season when stink bugs start showing up indoors.

As the nights get cooler, these insects begin searching for a warm place to spend the fall and winter. Unfortunately, our homes are often the perfect spot.

The problem with stink bugs is not that they bite or sting. They do not cause harm in that way. What makes them difficult is the smell they release when crushed or threatened. The odor can linger and make a room unpleasant. They also tend to gather in groups, so if you see one, chances are more are close by.

Dealing with them can be stressful, but there are some simple and humane ways to handle the invasion. A vacuum cleaner works well to suck them up. Just remember to empty the canister or bag outside right away so they do not crawl back inside. Another method is to gently trap them in a cup or container and carry them outside to release them.

Prevention also helps. Check windows, doors, and siding for small gaps where the bugs can squeeze through. A little weather sealing or caulk can go a long way in keeping them out.

Stink bugs are annoying, but they are a part of life this time of year. With a bit of patience and a few gentle strategies, you can keep them under control without too much trouble. However, discarding them may cause the feeling that they are crawling all over you.