We are starting to see more snowstorms in New York State. To keep the roads clear and safe, the New York State Department of Transportation is urging motorists to be careful around snow plows.

"Don't Crowd The Plow"

One of the main things the DOT wants to remind you of when you are on the road is "Don't Crowd the Plow". This means that snow plows in New York State only travel about thirty-five miles per hour, and you need to give them space.

According to the NY DOT, it is imperative that motorists give them space because they have wide blind spots, and warn them not to dart around or cut in front of them. Patience and caution are very important when encountering a snowplow.

It Is Not Illegal to pass a snowplow

Even though it is not illegal to pass a snowplow, it is highly discouraged. There are many reasons why you shouldn't/ A snow plow could weigh nearly ten tons. They cannot swerve or stop easily. Plus, plowing can create clouds of snow around the truck that can cause limited visibility.

The most important rule is to never follow a snowplow too closely. It's also wise not to attempt to pass one. You are urged to drive a good distance behind and drive in the cleared lane.