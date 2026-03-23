"Small-Town New York Guy"

A viral post from New York Stories tried to roast “every small-town New York guy" with what appears to be an AI-generated photo, but if you read the comments, it quickly turned into something very different.

You know the look — flannel, worn jeans, work boots, beard, and that same baseball cap he’s had since 2007. The kind of guy who grabs coffee at Stewart’s at 5:15 in the morning, fixes a snowblower before work, and somehow still makes it in on time during a blizzard.

The opithome of GNAtion if you ask me!

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Does Your Man Look Like This?

So naturally, we have to ask:

Ladies: Does your Upstate NY man look like this? Because the comment section was NOT having the roast.

One woman wrote, “They look fine to me.”

Another said, “These are the kind of men women actually want to date… and eventually marry.”

Comment Section to the Rescue

And maybe the most accurate take of all?

“If he’s from the Capital Region, he’s missing a Stewart’s coffee in his hand.”

There were jokes about their hats, beards, the “same outfit since high school” energy — but the overwhelming vibe?

These guys are dependable. Handy. Tough. The ones who’ll pull you out of a ditch in the middle of a snowstorm and then refuse to take gas money.

So yes, maybe it started as, and was intended to be a roast.

But in Upstate New York, it's basically a dating profile, and judging by the reaction, we need to protect these men at all costs.

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