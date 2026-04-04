The Simpsons may be one of the most iconic television shows ever made. While the newer seasons may have lacked the quality we hope for, the early run was some of the tightest comedic writing we've ever seen.

One bit, amongst the hundreds of legendary ones, stands out the most, and its writer is headed to the Capital Region to discuss how Albany influenced it.

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Steamed Hams

On April 14th, 1996, the Simpsons Episode: "22 Short Films About Springfield" premiered on FOX Network. A part of that episode was the short segment below:

This skit wasn't anything noteworthy when it debuted, but in 2017, the internet began remixing the clip into an almost unrecognizable fashion. As such, the original clip itself has gained an entirely new life. Heck, I can recite every second of it verbatim off the top of my head.

"It's an Albany Expression"

Obviously, Albany plays a major point in the comedy of this skit, and as such, the writer of the segment, Bill Oakley, is headed to the Capital Region. Oakley (who is an Emmy award winner by the way), will be hosting a live show, titled "It's an Albany Expression" at Druthers Brewing in Albany on April 14th, 2026 to celebrate the episode's 30th anniversary.

The show is 60 minutes long, and will have two showtimes at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are available now HERE for $50. You can pay $75 and also receive a Bill Oakley branded "Steamed Hams" Hamburger, or purchase a $35 add-on to attend the afterparty Meet & Greet.

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