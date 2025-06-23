Summertime has arrived in a BIG way this week.

After a month of what seemed like non-stop rain and unseasonable weather, it felt like summer would get off to a subdued start. The first full week of the season has proved otherwise with summer's first heatwave n and some record-setting temperatures for some local cities.

Extreme heat even spurred some local schools to close early on Monday, and many are expected to close early on Tuesday as well.

Heatwave To LasT Through Tuesday

According to the News Channel 13 First Warning Forecast, an extreme heat warning remains in place through 8 pm on Tuesday with an expected high of 96, and heat indexes will feel like to ios over 100 degrees! It is going to be another scorcher with hot and humid conditions. Based on what we saw in the region Monday, some more daily temperature records could be set.

According to the National Weather Service, the following daily temperature records were either tied or broken for Monday, June 23rd:

Glens Falls: 97 degrees (Last set in 1893)

Albany: 96 degrees (Ties record set in 1826)

Poughkeepsie: 97 degrees (Last set in 1931)

How Long Will This Heat Wave Last?

News Channel 13 says we should start to see a cooling trend on Wednesday with a high of 89, and more seasonable highs of 80 on Thursday and 78 on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain in the low 80s with potential for showers or thunderstorms.

