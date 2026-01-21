A few years ago, while at my son's baseball tournament, I happened upon the abandoned Orange County Choppers' headquarters. The logo was still on the glass on the outside of the building, and the OCC logo on the walkway. It was impressive, and I took a ton of pictures.

The massive headquarters in Newburgh has undergone a significant transformation. The building is now a storage facility, but much of the familiar facade remains. The café is still there, too, but it is no longer used and just sits empty as part of the property.

What Was "American Chopper" on TLC About?

If you watched reality TV in the early 2000s, chances are you remember Orange County Choppers. The show followed the custom motorcycle shop in Newburgh, New York, and the Teutul family behind it. From 2003 to 2010, viewers tuned in to see wild motorcycle builds, tight deadlines, and plenty of tension between Paul Teutul Sr. and his son, Paul Jr.

The bikes were impressive, but the family drama is what really hooked people. Arguments between father and son became a regular part of the show, and eventually, Paul Jr. left the business to start Paul Jr. Designs. That move marked a big turning point for both the company and the series.

Today, Paul Sr. still runs Orange County Choppers, which has grown into a global brand. Paul Jr. continues to build custom bikes and take on design projects of his own. Their relationship remains complicated, but both continue to be prominent figures in the motorcycle world. The show even made a short comeback in 2020.

You can also check out a gallery of photos from a few years ago that shows the headquarters abandoned, before it was converted into storage. It is a strange and nostalgic look back at a place that once felt larger than life.