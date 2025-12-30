With New Year's Eve on the horizon, many plan a nice dinner that includes shrimp cocktail or shrimp as part of the meal. If you have frozen shrimp that you are planning to prepare, you may want to check them. There is a massive recall.

More than 80,000 bags of frozen shrimp are being recalled across the country because of a possible contamination issue involving cesium 137. That information comes from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was issued on December 19th by Direct Source Seafood LLC. It affects frozen raw shrimp sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brand names. The shrimp were imported from Indonesia and sold in one-pound bags.

news news loading...

According to the FDA, about 83,800 bags are included in the recall. The concern is that the shrimp may have been prepared or stored in conditions that could allow contamination.

Cesium 137 is a man-made radioactive material. While small background amounts can exist naturally in the environment, higher levels can sometimes show up in food or water depending on where and how products are processed.

The FDA is currently investigating reports involving shipping containers and frozen shrimp produced by a manufacturer in Indonesia. The agency has said that products that tested positive for cesium 137 were not supposed to enter the US marketplace. So far, there have been no reported illnesses linked to this recall.

The specific shrimp affected are Price Chopper Market 32 one-pound bags with UPCs 041735 and 013583. The best by dates to look for are April 22 through April 27 of 2027.

If you bought this shrimp, the advice is simple. Do not eat it. You can throw it away or bring it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. When in doubt, it is better to play it safe.