When Water Slide World was sold and demolished, a piece of our childhood went with it. Sure their amazing jingle will live forever and there will be a debate about what they are singing at the end. (The official phrase is: I really love the way you make me feel!)

Water Slide World has since been leveled and now that prime parcel of land is for sale. There was a slim chance that someone would have reprised the notorious water park but that wasn't in the cards. What will be built on these nostalgic childhood grounds?

According to the Albany Business Review, since buying the property, Rich Schermerhorn has cleared out the old water park, leveled the land, and prepped it for development.

Mark Levack the broker and realtor of the property, says the site, zoned for tourism-related businesses, could be used for a hotel, shops, homes, or a mix of all three.

Originally, Schermerhorn envisioned an Adirondack-style project with offices, retail, and at least two hundred apartments. Since then, he's shifted focus to a senior housing development in Lake George and a self-storage project.

The parcel of land is on the market for $5.9 million.

Check out the old abandoned Water Slide World.