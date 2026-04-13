If you get a text about unpaid tolls or a traffic fine, stop and take a second before you do anything. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning that these messages are scams and they are hitting people right now.

What Are We Looking For?

They are showing up as texts that look like they come from the State of New York or even a court. Some include official seals, real phone numbers, and documents that look completely legitimate. The scary part is that even someone inside the sheriff’s office was recently targeted, so this is not random or harmless.

Read More: Scam Warning From NY Homeland Security

Here is what you need to know. The New York State Unified Court System will not text you asking for money. They will not email you a demand for payment. They will not message you on social media. And they will never ask you to scan a QR code to pay a fine.

What Is The Tone of The Texts?

These texts are designed to rush you. They use phrases like Final Notice and threaten license suspension or legal action to get you to react without thinking.

Do not click anything. Do not scan anything. Do not send money or reply with your information.

If you are unsure, call your local court clerk directly or contact the court system at 1-800-268-7869. You can also report the message at the Federal Trade Commission website.

If you get one of these texts, report it. It could help stop someone else from falling for it.