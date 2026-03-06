As tax season ramps up, New York State law enforcement is warning residents across the Capital Region to stay on guard.

This time of year is one of the best opportunities for scammers to take advantage of people who are focused on filing returns, waiting for refunds, or worried about what they might owe.

Scammers often pretend to be representatives from the Internal Revenue Service. They may call, text, or email claiming you owe back taxes and must pay immediately.

Some threaten arrest or legal trouble. Others demand payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or other unusual methods that are hard to trace.

Here is what you should know. The IRS does not initiate contact by phone, text, or social media to demand immediate payment. They do not threaten arrest over the phone. They will not ask you to pay with gift cards or digital currency.

If someone contacts you out of the blue asking for your Social Security number, banking details, or other financial information, that is a major red flag.

To protect yourself, file your taxes early if you can. Use trusted tax preparation services. Monitor your bank accounts and credit reports regularly. Make sure your online accounts have strong security settings.

If you believe you have been targeted by a scam, contact New York law enforcement or your local police right away. Sharing this information, especially with seniors who are often targeted, can help protect our entire community.