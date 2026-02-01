Who wouldn't love to hit a big jackpot on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket? Love is in the air this February with plenty of money to warm your heart and burn a hole in your pocket.

There are plenty of opportunities to win big with New York Lottery scratch-offs. Some new and exciting games have massive jackpots of three to five million dollars.

Many of the top prizes are still unclaimed, which means this could be a great time to try your luck. While you are spending time with a loved one, running errands, or grabbing coffee on a cold morning, you could be holding a ticket worth up to $10 million.

Scratch-offs come in a range of prices, from five-dollar tickets to thirty-dollar ones, so there is something for just about everyone. And the biggest thing to know in this month of love is that there are still a lot of jackpots left.

Some of the biggest winners have come from right here in our area. Recently, a Lake George man won one million dollars on a five-dollar scratch-off that he purchased at the Walmart Supercenter in Queensbury.

There was another recent one-million-dollar scratch-off ticket winner. A Capital Region man became an instant millionaire in early December by scratching off a $10 ticket. Willard Dorsey of Albany purchased the winning ticket at MNZ Mart at 222 South Pearl Street in Albany.

Check out all of the New York Lottery scratch-off games with the highest jackpots remaining. Who doesn't LOVE to win money?