The holidays are packed away, routines are slowly coming back, and a lot of people are thinking about fresh starts and new possibilities for the year ahead. 2026 could be your lucky year.

New York Lottery scratch-offs are opening the year with plenty of opportunities. Many of the top prizes are still unclaimed, which means this could be a great time to try your luck. While you are setting goals, running errands, or grabbing coffee on a cold morning, you could be holding a ticket worth up to ten million dollars.

Scratch-offs come in a range of prices, from five-dollar tickets to thirty-dollar ones, so there is something for just about everyone. And the biggest thing to know as 2026 begins is that there are still a lot of jackpots left on the table.

Some of the biggest winners have come from right here in our region, and many of those winning tickets were sold at Stewart’s Shops. A ten-million-dollar scratch-off was sold last spring at the Stewart’s on East Main Street in Canton.

Another memorable win happened in February at the Stewart’s Shop on Route 20 in Sharon Springs, where a ticket worth five thousand dollars a week for life was sold.

Million-dollar, three-million-dollar, five-million-dollar, and even ten-million-dollar prizes are still waiting to be claimed. As the New Year settles in, one small scratch could turn 2026 into a year you'll never forget.