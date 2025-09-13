There are plenty of hiking trails throughout New York State, but there are some very important safety tips and items that you should bring along on your journey.

If you’re planning to hit the trails in New York State, whether it’s the Adirondacks, the Catskills, or any trail adventure, it’s worth taking a minute to prep the smart way. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has a great guide called Hike Smart NY, and it’s all about helping you stay safe and get the most out of your hike.

Canva Canva loading...

Always check the trail conditions before you go, and always let someone know your plan and when you expect to be back. We all know that the weather in New York can change quickly, especially at higher elevations, so pack for rain and colder temps, even if the day starts sunny.

Know your limits. Pick a trail that matches your fitness level and experience, and don’t forget to factor in time for breaks, pictures, or just taking in the beautiful views. Also, keep an eye on the clock. Sunset might sneak up faster than you expect.

Canva Canva loading...

Here Are The 10 Essential Items You Need To Pack:

Navigation tools (map, compass)

Insulation (extra clothing)

Illumination (headlamp/flashlight)

First-aid supplies

Fire starter (matches/lighter)

Repair kit and tools

Extra food

Extra water

Emergency shelter

Sun protection (sunglasses, sunscreen)

NYDEC.org NYDEC.org loading...

Even on a short hike, these items can keep you safe and make a big difference.

New York State’s trails are beautiful, but you never know what you may encounter. A little preparation goes a long way. You can find more info at Hike Smart NY.