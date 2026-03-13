St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and while it is a fun holiday for a lot of people, it is also a time when police see more impaired driving on the roads.

That is why state and local law enforcement across New York are increasing patrols in the days leading up to the holiday. The goal is simple. Keep people safe and remind everyone to make a plan before they start celebrating.

When Does This Stop DWI Campaign Run?

The statewide enforcement effort is underway and runs through Tuesday, March 17th. During that time, drivers will likely notice more police out on the roads. There will be sobriety checkpoints set up in different areas, along with additional patrols looking for drivers who may be impaired.

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Officials say the biggest message this time of year is to plan. If you know you are heading out to celebrate with friends, take a minute to figure out how you are getting home before the night even starts. That could mean lining up a designated driver, calling a taxi, or using a ride share service.

New York State Has A Helpful App

New York State also offers a helpful tool called the Have a Plan mobile app. The free app can help you locate taxi services, learn more about DWI laws and penalties, and even report a suspected impaired driver.

Police will also be keeping an eye out for other dangerous driving behaviors during the enforcement period, including speeding, distracted driving, and violations of the Move Over Law.

Last year, during the St. Patrick’s Day crackdown, more than 1,200 drivers were arrested for DWI, and over 55,000 tickets were issued across the state.

The takeaway is simple. If you plan to celebrate, make sure you also plan your ride home.