Be on alert, New Yorkers. Another scam is circulating, and this time it's disguised as the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Officials across New York State are sounding the alarm about a new text message scheme where scammers pretend to be from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

The message includes a link that looks legit, but it takes you to a fake website. Once you're there, it tells you to pay up or risk having your driver’s license or car registration suspended.

https://www.wivb.com/news/local-news/local-authorities-warn-of-dmv-text-message-scam/ https://www.wivb.com/news/local-news/local-authorities-warn-of-dmv-text-message-scam/ loading...

Here’s the deal: the DMV will never ask for payments through text messages. If you get one of these, don’t click anything and don’t enter personal or financial information. When in doubt, call or visit your local DMV office directly.

Canva Canva loading...

And this isn’t the only scam hitting the state lately. In recent months, scammers have also impersonated NYSEG (the utility company), threatening to shut off power if you don’t pay immediately, another scam. There’s also been a spike in fake jury duty calls, with people being told to pay a fine or face arrest.

Read More: Beware of The Jury Duty Scam

Bottom line? Always double-check messages that ask for personal info or payments. Scammers are getting more convincing, but if something feels off, it probably is.

Stay alert, trust your gut, and when in doubt, go straight to the source.