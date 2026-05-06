May is here, and with longer days, blooming flowers, and the feeling of a fresh start in the air, it is the perfect time to become a millionaire!

While you may be thinking about spring cleaning, planting flowers, or just enjoying the warmer weather, there is another way to add a little excitement to your month.

There Are Many Ways to Win Big

The New York Lottery is offering plenty of chances to win big with scratch-off games this spring. Several newer tickets feature top prizes ranging from three to five million dollars, and in some cases even more. What makes May especially fun is that many of those top prizes are still waiting to be claimed.

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Whether you are grabbing an iced coffee, heading out for a walk, or making a quick stop at your favorite convenience store, you could end up holding a ticket worth up to ten million dollars. Scratch-off tickets range from $5 to $30, so there is something for every budget.

Capital Region Winners

A Rensselaer man became a millionaire on a $20 scratch-off. Daniel Jeffries of Troy claimed the top prize of $5,000,000.He purchased the winning 200Xtra New York Lottery scratch-off ticket from a Stewart's Shop located at 10 Sweetmilk Creek Road in Troy.

Another recent winner was a Lake George man who won one million dollars on a five-dollar ticket he picked up at the Walmart Supercenter in Queensbury.

May could be your lucky month. With so many prizes still out there, this might be the perfect time to see if spring brings you a big win.