Fire Rips Through Rensselaer County this Morning

A massive fire tore through the Route 43 Mall in Rensselaer County early this morning, destroying at least one business and drawing a large emergency response from multiple fire departments across the region.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the West Sand Lake Fire Department, along with several mutual aid agencies, was dispatched to the Route 43 Mall for a reported structure fire. According to Sidewinder Photography, crews arrived to find heavy fire already showing from the building.

Command quickly called for multiple alarms, bringing in numerous truck companies and tankers to the scene.

Explosions Within the Building

According to the report, firefighters faced significant challenges from the start, including a limited water supply in the area and freezing temperatures that froze nearby streams and lakes, making access to water extremely difficult.

As crews battled the intense flames, multiple structural collapses and several explosions were reported from within the building. Firefighters remained on scene well into the morning, working to contain the fully involved structure.

Thankfully, at the time we published this article, no injuries have been reported.

At Least One Store is a Total Loss

At least one business inside the mall, Unbreakable Nutrition, confirmed that its store was a total loss. In an emotional post shared to social media, the owners said they were “heartbroken” and still trying to process what happened.

They described the shop as more than just a business, calling it a home filled with memories, laughter, and relationships built over nearly eight years in the community. They thanked customers, staff, and first responders, and asked for patience and prayers as they figure out the next steps.

Firefighters continue to monitor the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire gets underway.