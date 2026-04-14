Massive Barn Fire in Upstate NY Leaves Dozens of Animals Dead

Barn Fire Upstate NY

A devastating barn fire in Upstate New York has left a community shaken after nearly 100 animals were killed.

According to New York State Police, the fire broke out around 9:00 p.m. on Monday evening at a property on State Route 326 in the town of Aurelius, located in Cayuga County, about two hours west of Albany.

The property owner reported that approximately 40 ducks, 30 turkeys, several chickens, and one pig were inside the structure at the time of the fire and were unable to escape. Tragically, all animals perished. -NYSP

Nearly 100 Animals Trapped in the Fire

Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps loading...

When troopers and multiple fire departments arrived on scene, the barn was already fully engulfed in flames. Despite the rapid response, little could be done to save the animals inside.

Sadly, They all Perished

The property owner reported that approximately 40 ducks, 30 turkeys, several chickens, and one pig were in the barn at the time of the fire. Tragically, the NYSP reports that none of the animals were able to escape.

Barn fire in Upstate NY. Photo: NYSP Barn fire in Upstate NY. Photo: NYSP loading...

While no people were injured, the emotional toll is significant. For many in rural Upstate New York communities, animals like these are more than livestock.

In most cases, they’re part of daily life, routines, and in many cases, part of the family.

Read More: Is This Upstate NY City the Best Summer Destination in the US

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators are continuing to examine the scene to determine what sparked the blaze.

It’s a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly fires can spread and how devastating they can be, even when there are no human losses.

The 11 Greatest Prog Rock Singers of All Time (Ranked) These prog rock singers have AMAZING pipes! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum