You Can't Climb Here

Sources say that traffic on the southbound Northway came to a stop Sunday evening after someone climbed the southbound Twin Bridges over the Mohawk River.

According to a report from CBS 6 Albany, the New York State Police were called to a situation at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday after reports that a person was climbing the bridge from the Albany County side.

Person Escapes on a Bike

We're not quite sure what the individual was hoping to accomplish. The daring attempt wasn't a cry for help, because when troopers arrived, they reportedly saw the individual climb back down, then hop on a bicycle and flee the area.

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Yes, really.

Authorities shut down southbound traffic on I-87 near the bridge “out of an abundance of caution” while they searched for the mystery climber. Police say there was no indication anyone was injured and no one else was harmed during the incident.

While police continue trying to identify the person, Facebook commenters were busy turning the bizarre Mother’s Day moment into content.

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"We Did that Back in the Late 70's"

One person joked, “Police dumbfounded at person in 2026 with the athletic fortitude to pull this off.” Another wrote, “The guy lowered himself off the bridge and pedaled off into the sunset and police were unable to identify him??”

Others compared the climber to Spider-Man, called it “Grand Theft Auto IRL,” and joked that an “E-bike strikes again.”

Perhaps the most Upstate New York comments of all came from several people claiming this kind of thing used to happen all the time.

“We did that back in the late ’70s,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “We used to do it at night on the weekends with a couple of beers in our pockets.”

Only in the Capital Region.

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