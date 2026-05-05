Fire at Jericho Drive-In

A popular Capital Region drive-in is feeling the love after a fire damaged part of its property, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

According to a post shared on Facebook by Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream, one of their sheds caught fire, destroying all of the stock for their ice cream stand. The cause remains under investigation, but the business made it clear they are not under investigation themselves.

Jericho Drive-in Sign Google Street View loading...

Taco Tuesday Canceled

The fire also forced them to cancel a fan-favorite “Taco Tuesday” because all the food was lost in the blaze. In a lighthearted but heartfelt moment, they even asked customers not to mention it to a worker named "Michelle" at the window, noting how much work she had put into preparing everything.

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More importantly, the message quickly turned to gratitude.

Photo: Jericho Drive In Facebook Photo: Jericho Drive In Facebook loading...

Owners Show Appreciation for Community

They thanked firefighters from Delmar, Elsmere, Slingerlands, and Selkirk for their fast response, saying things could have been much worse without them. They also expressed deep appreciation for the community's overwhelming support, including messages, offers of help, and even financial assistance.

Photo: Jericho Drive In Facebook Photo: Jericho Drive In Facebook loading...

In fact, the owners asked people not to donate, saying they have insurance and encouraging support for others who may need it more.

The best way to help, they say? Just show up.

According to their Facebook post, the ice cream stand remains open, the drive-in will reopen for movies, and they’re ready to rebuild—with the support of a community they clearly love right back.

Capital Region Drive-Ins Are Back—Here’s When They Open Here's a breakdown of the 8 Capital Region Drive-In Movie Theatres and their scheduled movies, weather permitting, for the Spring and Summer of 2026 Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany