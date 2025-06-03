Summer is here in Upstate New York, and it is time to take advantage of the warmer weather to enjoy your favorite seasonal pastimes.

Read More: Capital Region Best Ice Cream Stands

Camping, exploring the great outdoors, summer concerts, and more are all on the table here in the Empire State to be enjoyed. But my favorite, and maybe yours too, is that weekly visit to your favorite ice cream stand for a sweet summer treat. After a long, cold winter, we need to ingest all the ice cream possible over the next few months!

Beloved Lake George Ice Cream Stand Named Best In Nation

attachment-Marthas 1 loading...

The food and restaurant experts at The Infatuation set out to find the best ice cream stands in the United States, serving up the best scoops and soft serve money can buy. And it will come to no surprise to Capital Region and Upstate New York ice cream lover's that Martha's on Route 9 in Queensbury made the cut!

Here is what the Infaturation foodies had to say about our beloved Martha's:

Martha’s has been pumping out mountainous swirls of soft serve for nearly 80 years....and they have an encyclopedic menu of classic flavors like birthday cake, banana, and an orange creme twist that tastes exactly like a creamsicle in soft serve form. If you don’t feel like racing to finish a cone before it drips all over your hands, they also make a dense cremewich with two cakey chocolate discs—an improved version of the paper-wrapped sandwiches you’d buy from an ice cream truck.

Read More: Upstate New York Diner is Famous for Large Cones and Low Prices

Martha's Dandee Creme via Facebook Martha's Dandee Creme via Facebook loading...

No trip to the Lake George region is complete, and summer in general, until you get a delicious ice cream cone bigger than your head at Martha's Dandee Creme. Martha's is simply a local legend and a must-visit destination every summer. And we are talking MULTIPLE visits to get your fill of soft serve cones, cakes, creamwiches, and maybe even a little flavor from the grill.

That reminds me - my family still has to make the first Martha's visit of the season. You now know where you'll find me this weekend!

See the Capital Region's 5 Biggest Ice Cream Cones [RANKED] It is pretty much a fact that every stand has GREAT ice cream. But which stands serve up the biggest cones? Ya know, the ones where it is a race to eat 'em before they melt on a hot summer day? We asked our listeners who serves up the biggest scoops and soft serve - and there are the homes of the 5 biggest Captial Region Ice Cream cones! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff