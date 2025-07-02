This has been a cold case in Saratoga County since 1988. That's thirty-seven years that family and friends have gone without answers. Could you help solve this decades-old cold case and give the family closure?

Saratoga County Sheriff's Facebook page Saratoga County Sheriff's Facebook page loading...

Pamela Ann DeVizzio was just 28 years old when her life was tragically cut short. A familiar face in Saratoga Springs, Pam worked as a waitress at Mangino’s Restaurant on Saratoga Lake and was part of the tight-knit hospitality crowd that often gathered after hours along Caroline Street.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

She was last seen in the early morning of July 5th, 1988, leaving Gaffney’s bar alone. When her father, Tony DeVizzio, couldn’t get in touch with her later that day, he started to worry. He stopped by her apartment on Court Street, which she shared with a roommate, but Pam wasn’t there. His concern deepened when he found out she hadn’t shown up for her shift at the restaurant.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The next morning, around 9:45 a.m. on July 6th, a truck driver made a terrible discovery. Pam’s body was found in a ditch on Putnam Road in Northumberland, not far from Jacob Drive. She had been beaten and left without clothing. Investigators believe she had died roughly thirty hours earlier.

Saratoga County Sheriff's Facebook page Saratoga County Sheriff's Facebook page loading...

Her death remains unsolved. It’s now been more than three decades, and her loved ones are still waiting for answers.

If you know anything, no matter how small, it could help. Contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office with any information.

Let’s keep her story alive and push for the justice Pamela deserves.