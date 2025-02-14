Gorgeous Upstate Lake Named Most Beautiful In New York

It is another high honor for one of our favorite Adirondack lakes.

One of the pros of living is Upstate New York is our access to so many great lakes. Yes, we are far from the oceanfront here, but there is plenty of waterfront and beautiful open water to enjoy. Not to mention the mountain backdrops depending on which lake is your favorite.

From the Finger Lakes to Lake Champlain, and all of the Adirondack Lakes in between, there is a long list of aquatic marvels to enjoy here in the Empire State. But once again, it is local gem near the Capital Region getting high praise.

Upstate New York Lake Is Most Beautiful In Empire State

The travel experts at Love Exploring have done the homework to find the most "..heavenly bodies of water to be found across the country.." by naming the most beautiful lake in every state.

Love Exlporing's pick for New York? They describe as a body of water that "...third president Thomas Jefferson once described it as “the most beautiful water I ever saw”. And, somehow, it lives up to such high praise. A magnet for city-dwellers seeking an escape from summer heat..."

This is the same body of water that was recently named the cleanest lake in the United States. Of course we are talking about the "Queen of American Lakes" - Lake George.

From its quaint downtown to Million Dollar Beach to those stunning mountain views, Lake George has so much to offer, all within a short drive for most of us in the Capital Region.

