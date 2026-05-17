Not THOSE Trolls!

Before you roll your eyes and think “great, more trolls,” relax—we’re not talking about the keyboard warriors living in Facebook comment sections. These are the good kind of trolls.

The kind you actually want to find, and this summer, six of them are making themselves right at home in Upstate New York.

Meet the six giant Trolls that will take up residence at The Wild Center. The goal of the tribe is to help the humans rediscover nature and inspire them to be good stewards of earth. Featuring unique personalities, each troll brings a story to tell the humans. The Wild Center

Photo: The Wild Center Photo: The Wild Center loading...

Made from Reclaimed Materials

Starting June 1st, The Wild Center at Tupper Lake will be home to six massive, folklore-inspired Trolls created by world-renowned artist Thomas Dambo.

Read More: Rensselaer County Man Wins $5 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

These aren’t your typical statues. Each Troll is built from reclaimed materials and placed in the natural landscape, blending art, storytelling, and environmental awareness.

Photo: The Wild Center Photo: The Wild Center loading...

Each of the six Trolls has its own personality. Basse Buller paints with mud, Ibbi Pip spreads hope through birdhouses, and Kamma Can turns trash into treasure. Others, like Ronja Redeye, Rosa Sunfinger, and Sofus Lotus, focus on leadership, plant life, and the quiet sounds of nature.

Exhibit Runs Through Halloween

The exhibit runs through October 31st and is included with general admission to The Wild Center. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended evening hours in July and August.

If you’re planning a trip to the Adirondacks, this is one adventure that’s definitely worth finding... For more information and to get tickets, click here.

Photo: The Wild Center Photo: The Wild Center loading...

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams