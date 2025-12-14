Lake George Tradition Gets a Creative Twist

The Lake George community is proving once again that tradition is stronger than tragedy. Just days after a devastating fire badly damaged the beloved Adirondac cruise ship, Lake George Waterfront Cruises announced that their annual New Year’s “Frostbite” event will still happen, it’s just getting a creative twist.

Typically, Frostbite is a 1.5-hour winter cruise aboard the Adirondac, complete with comfort food, drinks, and live music as guests take in icy views of the Queen of American Lakes on New Year's Day.

Last year’s event even featured rock covers from Mischief and an afterparty at the Lighthouse Grill. It’s a chilly, spirited, only-in-Lake-George way to kick off the new year.

Frostbite on Land

But with the Adirondac out of commission and beginning her long road to rebuild, organizers are turning heartbreak into hope with a new version: Frostbite on Land.

This year’s celebration is dockside and still includes all the essentials—live music, great food, cold drinks, and a fireworks show to close out the night. It’s different, yes, but the spirit remains the same: community, resilience, and keeping a Lake George tradition alive.

Can't Be There in Person?

And because so many people asked how they could help, organizers added a Non-Attendance Ticket option. Even if you can’t be there in person, your support helps sustain the Frostbite tradition and contributes to the Adirondac’s rebuild.

A tough week in Lake George ends with a whole lot of heart and a community determined to keep a tradition alive.



