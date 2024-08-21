Flying Out of ALB? Know Before You Go For Best Airport Departure

It's summer vacation travel season and the Albany International Airport is bustling with travelers and construction. Here are a few important tips to ensure your departure is as seamless as possible.

Arrive In Plenty of Time

If you're planning to fly out of Albany, giving yourself extra time is essential. Arriving at the airport at least two hours before your flight's scheduled departure will allow you to park, check your bags if needed, go through security, and reach your departure gate without stress.

Transportation To The Airport

Consider using alternate transportation to and from the airport to avoid the hassle of finding parking, which can save you time. Checking in early, either online or through your airline’s mobile app, can also be a huge time-saver, especially if you don’t have any bags to check.

Make Sure You Pack The Right Items

Ensure you have all your necessary documentation, such as identification, boarding pass, and any other pertinent documents. Before packing, visit the TSA website to check which items are prohibited in carry-on and checked luggage. This includes ensuring you’re not packing prohibited amounts of liquids, gels, creams, pastes, or aerosols. If you're traveling with children, double-check their luggage for any prohibited items.

What About TSA PreCheck?

Consider applying for TSA PreCheck to expedite your security checkpoint experience. This can make your travel day smoother and less stressful. Make sure you know your gate number, which should be on your boarding pass. You can also confirm this information with airline personnel, and airport staff, or by checking the arrival and departure monitors in the terminal.

Lastly, construction is ongoing for Albany International Airport’s terminal expansion project. For the latest updates and information, visit the Albany Airport's website by clicking HERE.