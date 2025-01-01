Flip Through This 1980s Christmas Wish Book From A Now Shuttered New York Department Store

It's that time of year when kids make their Christmas lists to send to Santa. Back in 1980, kids made their Christmas lists much differently. They flipped through the Sears Wish List Catalog pages and circled what they hoped to get for Christmas. The first Atari console, a Big Wheel, a Speak n Spell, and more will take you back to a different time. Check out these items that kids of the '80s wanted for Christmas.

Flip Through the Vintage 1980s Sears Holiday Wish Book Check out this Sears catalog that I got my hands on. It is the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book. It is nearly 500 pages of everything you wanted to circle in the book so Santa knew what you wanted for Christmas. I picked out a bunch of electronics, retro toys, hand-held games, roller skates, big wheels, clothes, and even a 1980s version of the electronic spin bike. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Catalog