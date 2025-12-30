Fireball Over the Capital Region

Something strange lit up the sky over the Capital Region just before 6 p.m. on December 27, and at least one driver caught it on camera. A dash cam video shows a bright fireball streaking across the sky around 5:57 p.m. while traveling through Upstate New York.

The video was shared on Reddit, with the driver saying it was recorded on Route 40, the highway that runs from Troy up through Rensselaer and Washington counties.

Read More: Unidentified Lights Observed by Military Pilots Over New York

Did You See It?

And judging by the reaction online, plenty of other people saw it too.

While we don’t know exactly what it was, the timing and sightings line up across a vast stretch of Upstate New York. People reported seeing the glowing object from Albany to Mechanicville and beyond, describing it as blue and orange, with a long fiery tail, moving east to west and lasting several seconds.

Spotted from Albany to Mechanicville

One Amazon driver said it looked even larger from Mechanicville than in the video. Another viewer said they were convinced it landed in a nearby field because of how big and bright it appeared. Others chimed in with theories ranging from a large meteor associated with a recent shower to a Starlink satellite breaking up in the atmosphere.

Meteor, satellite debris, or something else entirely, one thing’s clear: a lot of Capital Region eyes were on the sky that night.

Did you see it too, or catch it on camera?