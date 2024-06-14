What was seen up in the night sky zipping and hovering over an Upstate New York neighborhood? One resident in the area took to the Nextdoor App to ask others their opinion. You be the judge.

On Wednesday night, June 12th, "Jake" witnessed a phenomenon in the night sky in a neighborhood in Saratoga County and the City of Mechanicville. I live in this neighborhood and although I didn't see them, I am pretty convinced that they were UFOs.

Photo credit: Jake Zheng

Jake said that around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, he saw "three bright orange lights" in the sky over the Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Course in Mechanicville. He said they were moving in "irregular ways" and they were in a "formation".



Robert, who commented on Jake's post mentioned that he "lives on Hudson River Road riverside (also in Mechanicville) and sees many strange lights in the sky at night." He said that this area is a hotbed for UFO activity.



What do you think of these cell phone images of UFOs hovering over this Mechanicville neighborhood?



Others commented that the objects were Starlink. According to Google, Starlink is:

...a satellite internet network developed by SpaceX, an American aerospace company, to provide high-speed broadband internet to remote locations and other areas. Starlink's constellation of thousands of satellites orbits the Earth at a low altitude of about 550 kilometers, allowing for lower latency and faster speeds.

Others disputed that theory saying that they were moving very fast.



We may never know what was hovering and zipping across the night sky near an Upstate New York neighborhood, but we know it won't be the last time someone witnesses UFOs.

Do you think these are UFOs? Have you ever seen one?