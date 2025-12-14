Driving in the winter can be incredibly difficult. Falling snow blinds you and ice can cause you to spin out at any moment.

As a newer addition to the north, I tend to take things slow on the road, but one man in Troy didn't take that advice, and caused himself a heap of trouble.

The Crash

On the night of Friday, December 5th, a driver was headed south down Pawling Avenue in Troy. He was exceeding the speed limit, and attempted to change lanes, but as you probably know, that's not a very safe maneuver.

At 9:23 p.m., while attempting to change lanes, the driver crashed, rolled, and went straight into a home on the corner of Pawling Avenue and Linden Avenue. The car went face-first into the home's front porch, totaling both the car and the home.

The Aftermath

Miraculously, everyone survived this ordeal. The homeowners were a little rattled, but otherwise okay. The driver, however, was identified as Tyler Koumjian, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately for Tyler, the hospital stay was the least of his worries. It was discovered that he had been driving under the influence at the time of the crash, and has been charged with Driving while Intoxicated as well as a violation of moving from a lane unsafely.

The home is currently being repaired, and needed engineers to help keep the damage to a minimum. With so much snow and ice on the roads this time of year, remember to be careful while driving, and never get behind the wheel if you don't feel 100% in control.

