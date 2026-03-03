Another Capital Region resident is cashing in on a Take5 ticket worth over $18,000. The winning ticket was for the Monday, March 2nd the midday drawing. It was sold at a convenience store in Warren County.

What Were The Winning Midday Take5 Numbers on March 2nd?

The New York Lottery Take5 midday numbers for Monday, March 2nd, drawing were: 7, 19, 29, 32, and 38.

How Do You Win the NY Lottery Take 5?

The Take5 drawing takes place twice per day. It happens at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. You pick five numbers and hope to match all five. The jackpot is determined by the number of others who have the winning numbers. If there is more than one winner, the jackpot is split.

Where was the winning $18,361.50 Take5 ticket sold?

The winning Take5 ticket was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Warren County. This Cumberland Farms is located at 966 State Route 9 in Queensbury.

The previous Take5 winner sold in the Capital Region was worth $34,367. This ticket was purchased for the Monday, December 22nd evening drawing at a beverage center in Amsterdam. Bill's Beverage sold the lucky ticket, and they are located at 1 Willow Street.

There have been many winners throughout the Capital Region lately in all of the New York Lottery games. Check out these scratch-off tickets that have the biggest jackpots remaining.