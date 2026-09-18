If you are looking for a road trip that mixes childhood nostalgia with hands-on fun, there is a spot in Upstate New York that keeps getting national attention. And honestly, it deserves it.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester was just named one of the coolest pop culture museums in the country. The ranking comes from the annual readers' poll by USA Today 10Best, where the museum landed at number five in the United States.

What Makes It Such A Pop-Culture Playland?

This place is basically a giant celebration of play. The museum holds the world’s largest collection of artifacts related to toys, games, and childhood fun. Inside, you will find the National Toy Hall of Fame along with the World Video Game Hall of Fame and the International Center for the History of Electronic Games. In other words, it is packed with the things many of us grew up with.

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There is also no shortage of interactive exhibits. Visitors love the Pinball Playfields, Reading Adventureland, and the peaceful Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden.

What is the favorite Exhibit?

One of the biggest crowd favorites is the larger-than-life Hasbro Game Park, where classic board games are turned into massive outdoor experiences you can actually walk through and play.

The toy hall of fame alone is worth the visit. Seeing legendary toys displayed together brings back memories fast, whether it is Pez dispensers, Cabbage Patch Kids, or games you probably played on the living room floor.

If you have never been, the trip to Rochester is absolutely worth it. Kids love it, and adults end up feeling like kids again. It is one of those rare places that is just as fun as it is fascinating.