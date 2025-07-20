New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert in response to a child abduction that occurred in Lake George Saturday night.

Update: 4:25pm Sunday

WNYT reports that sources have confirmed to them that the child has been fund dead. As of right now they have no details as to wear the child was found.

As of 4:29pm the Amber alert was officially cancelled.

As of Sunday late afternoon the New York State Police have now confirmed that the child was located deceased in Ticonderoga, New York. The investigation is ongoing and a media event is expected to take place July 21, 2025.

As the case progressed, law enforcement identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided.

This is an on going story and we will have more information as we learn it.

The child is a 9-year-old Indian female named Melina Frattolin. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, light colored shorts, and Adidas sneakers.

Melina was last seen in a white van on Interstate 87 Southbound near exit 22, Lake George, around 9:40 PM Saturday. According to a WNYT Report, Frattolin was last seen in a white van, and Mark Mullonhand of WNYT is reporting police say she was wearing the shirt in the photo below when abducted

Police say the suspect is unknown and they believe Melina may be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death and ask that anyone with information call the Warren County Sheriff's office at 518-743-2501 or dial 911.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...