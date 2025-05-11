Albany International Airport is undergoing a one-hundred-million-dollar renovation. While the construction has occasionally made travel a bit challenging, significant improvements and upgrades are well underway.

According to the Albany International Airport's Facebook page, progress continues on the Concourse A rehabilitation project at Albany International Airport.

As preparations are made for the arrival of two brand new jet bridges, construction teams are actively working on interior improvements and putting the finishing touches on the new Albany Airport blast fence.

How is the $100 Million Project Being Funded?

A sixty-million-dollar state grant was awarded for the expansion from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. The other forty million dollars was given through federal funding.

Another important piece is the thirty-thousand-foot expansion that will give more room to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. This will be on the second floor. There will also be a larger greeting area for family and friends dropping off and picking up passengers.

When will The Renovations Be Complete?

Phase 1, set for winter 2024-2025, includes upgrades like a family-friendly sensory room, a children’s play area, and a state-of-the-art business center. This phase kicks off a broader renovation, with completion targeted for fall 2025.

Phase 2, scheduled for summer 2025, will focus on the ticket area, including modernized car rental and ticket counter upgrades. By fall 2025, Phase 3 will deliver a new departure hall, enhanced security checkpoints, and an improved information desk, along with site improvements such as new elevators, escalators, and signage.

In winter 2025-2026, Phase 4 will remove temporary structures, upgrade access to the north parking garage, and improve Dunkin’. Finally, Phase 5, set for summer 2026, will complete the project with the renovation of Concourse A, adding two new gates and enhancing traveler amenities.