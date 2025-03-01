Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Invading Upstate New York – Here’s Where You Can Meet Him

Hulkamania is set to run wild on New York as he is making the rounds to promote his Real American beer.

Are you ready, brother? If you're a wrestling fan or just a beer fan you will get a chance to meet the iconic Hulk Hogan at a series of events around New York State to promote his new beer brand.

He's going to be making the rounds all around various beverage centers and grocery stores in New York starting on March 3rd when he is in Buffalo, NY. However that location remains unknown for now. He will then make his way to Rochester on March 4th at two different locations.

It will be a bit of a whirlwind trip for Hogan as he will go from Rochester to Poughkeepsie on the 4th. He finishes up in Rochester at 3pm and then will head right to Poughkeepsie for an event that starts at 5pm at an area ShopRite location, according to New York Upstate.

Real American Beer Review

Folks at these events will get to sample Hogan's beer, buy the beer and also meet the legendary wrestling champ.

Let's hope that the this promotion goes a little better than when he was on the first Netflix Raw broadcast on January 6, 2025. While making an appearance to also promote his beer partnership with the WWE fans were not kind to him as the booed him right out of the building.

Make sure to drink your milk and take your vitamins before the meet and greets incase he grills you on that habit.