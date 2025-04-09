Wanted in New York’s Capital Region! State Police Seek Your Help ASAP!

WANTED! New York State Police are actively searching for a Capital Region man wanted on burglary and larceny charges. This individual also has several outstanding warrants. Have you seen him?

According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, Troopers are searching for 37-year-old Ryan A. Dobson. Mr. Dobson is believed to be residing in the Gloversville or Cobleskill, New York area.

Wanted By New York State Police Troop G. Ryan A. Dobson is described as follows:

37-years-old

White

Male

5'10"

145 pounds

Red hair

Blue eyes

Ryan A. Dobson is wanted by the New York State Police on multiple bench warrants out of Saratoga County and Montgomery County. Dobson is believed to be residing in the Gloversville or Cobleskill area and has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest through other law enforcement agencies.

Dobson is wanted for the following crimes:

Burglary 3rd

Grand Larceny 4th

2 Counts of Conspiracy 5th

Petit Larceny

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual should contact New York State Police ASAP! You should NOT take any police action yourself other than to contact New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

