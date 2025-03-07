Update On Escaped New York Psychiatric Patient

UPDATE: New York State Police are reporting that they have apprehended Christopher R, Morgan. According to a post of the NYSP Facebook page officers successfully located Morgan, took him into custody and transported him to State Police Middletown.

URGENT! New York State Police are reporting an ESCAPED PSYCHIATRIC PATIENT!

Be on the lookout for Christopher R. Morgan, a psychiatric patient that has escaped from Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County, New York. If you see Morgan, do not approach him. Please call State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 immediately.

Get our free mobile app

Take a look at the pictures below, although he might not be difficult to spot. Based on the pictures supplied by New York State Police you can see Mr. Morgan running down a hallway still wearing, what looks like, a white jacket.

518 News, escaped psychiatric patient, Middletown New York, Orange County troopers.ny.gov loading...

DO NOT APPROACH Christopher R. Morgan. If you spot him please contact State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300 immediately. Morgan escaped the medical facility at approximately 2:40p Thursday afternoon.

Christopher R. Morgan was last seen wearing the white jacket that you can see in the photo above.

518 News, escaped psychiatric patient, Middletown New York, Orange County troopers.ny.gov loading...

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?