Update On Escaped New York Psychiatric Patient
UPDATE: New York State Police are reporting that they have apprehended Christopher R, Morgan. According to a post of the NYSP Facebook page officers successfully located Morgan, took him into custody and transported him to State Police Middletown.
URGENT! New York State Police are reporting an ESCAPED PSYCHIATRIC PATIENT!
Be on the lookout for Christopher R. Morgan, a psychiatric patient that has escaped from Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County, New York. If you see Morgan, do not approach him. Please call State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 immediately.
Take a look at the pictures below, although he might not be difficult to spot. Based on the pictures supplied by New York State Police you can see Mr. Morgan running down a hallway still wearing, what looks like, a white jacket.
DO NOT APPROACH Christopher R. Morgan. If you spot him please contact State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300 immediately. Morgan escaped the medical facility at approximately 2:40p Thursday afternoon.
Christopher R. Morgan was last seen wearing the white jacket that you can see in the photo above.
