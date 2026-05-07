Big Changes are underway at our New York State Thruway Welcome Centers. Plan accordingly as all 3 welcome centers are no longer open after 10pm.

You know the deal, you are trying to make time on the New York State Thruway to your vacation destination, that meeting in a different city, or you are just trying to get back home. It's late and you passed several service areas with the intent to stop at the next Welcome Center only to find it closed. No food, no restrooms, no nothing.

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According to the New York State Thruway Authority, there are new hours for all 3 welcome centers operated by the Thruway Authority, Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, and Western New York. The new hours for each welcome center is 6am to 10pm. These new hours went into effect Monday May 4th.

If you were hoping to grab a late night bit to eat or use the facilities, you will be out of luck between 10pm and 6am, 7 days a week. Food service and restrooms will not be available overnight, but you will be allowed to park at these locations.

These are the New York State Welcome Center locations that are impacted:

Capital Region Welcome Center on I-87 north, between exits 21B and 21A

The New Baltimore Service Area located on the other side of the Thruway is open 24/7/365

Mohawk Valley Welcome Center on I-90 west, between exits 28 and 29

The Iroquois Service Area located approximately 22 miles to the west open 24/7/365

Western New York Welcome Center off I-190, exit 19

The Pembroke Service Area, 37 miles to the east, and Angola Service Area, 38 miles to the west, open 24/7/365.

All 27 Thruway Service Areas will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

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