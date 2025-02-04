If you grew up in Upstate New York you have probably enjoyed a ride or two on the famous Steamin' Demon. Do you remember your first time on this coaster?

The Great Escape means childhood to so many people in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. While there have been many different rides over the years there are a few that have remained over time. Now you can show your children the rides you grew up with and allow them to have those same experiences.

The Raging River, The Desperado Plunge, and the Steamin' Demon are the three rides that many think of when it comes to the Great Escape, now a Six Flags park. People have been enjoying this park and these rides for decades and the history of some of these famed attractions is fascinating.

Steamin' Demon

This steel coaster has roots in Louisiana where it was from 1978 until 1983. It then moved to Queensbury New York and went from being called the Ragin' Cajun to the Steamin' Demon. Can you believe this coaster has been entertaining us for over 40 years? That's a pretty amazing accomplishment. In 2025, it's still going strong all these years later.

The ride itself is less than 40 seconds long from start to finish, but for many of us in Upstate New York we remember the first time we ever experienced this ride and it felt a lot longer than 40 seconds.

Like the Great Escape website says, "You will blast through the 1,565 feet of fire orange track so fast you won’t know what hit you."