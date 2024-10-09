These Are Upstate New York’s Biggest Dating Red Flags

We've all been on a date when we learn something about that person that might not sit well with us. So what are the biggest red flags?

Upstate New York has opinions on literally everything. It can make conversations with a new person particularly difficult especially if you happen to be on a date with them. How can you even think about romance if the person is argumentative or disagreeable?

Anyone who has been out in the dating world knows it can be a tough one to navigate. So how do you make sure there are no red flags popping up? What types of things can you do to reveal them before you get in too deep?

Personally I think you have to talk face to face. That's right, actually talk to people. I know that is a hard one for many of you, but talking is a sure fire way to find out who a person really is. It is so easy to edit a text message or disguise a DM, but a face to face real time conversation can be so eye opening.

I decided to ask Capital Region residents what they look for and what are their biggest red flags.

"Anyone who's entire personality is based on their politics or gym routine. If you're that shallow, I can't even be bothered." - Shane

"The barrage of "You Should" statements after just meeting me." - John

"Emotionally attached to an ex" - Kimberly

"No car ,no job and living home with mama" - Delta

I was actually shocked to see comments and got a few calls from people who said a political affiliation was a red flag for them. I don't ever remember that coming up on dates before, but these are very strange times.