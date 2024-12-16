These Are The Worst Out of State Drivers According to New Yorkers

This time of year we see an awful lot of out of state traffic passing through New York State, but which drivers are the worst of them all?

Holiday season usually means that many of us are getting out to visit family and much of the time that means heading out of state. It also means seeing an awful lot of out of state visitors heading through our neighborhoods.

In fact, they say that we could see high numbers of out of state travelers on the roadways again this year. Record numbers is what they're tossing around so I guess we will have to see how that ends up.

Each state seems to have their own rules when it comes to the correct way to drive on highways and local roadways, but obviously we here in New York are the best and that's not something that can be argued with. With several states on the New York border we see a whole lot of out of state people, especially here in the Capital Region.

When asking the folks here in New York who they thought were the worst drivers we got a lot of response, and many people said the same thing.

It was a pretty overwhelming response for New Jersey, which is something I've heard my whole life living in New York State. The only one I've ever heard more than Jersey is probably Massachusetts.

I've also always dreaded seeing those Quebec plates on the Northway and Thruway because I know that person is not going to drive the proper speed. No shade to Canada, but come one guys, learn how a gas peddle works.

We had some callers chime in on this subject, with New Jersey being mentioned again but also one man called out women, which I immediately made him apologize for. You ladies are fantastic drivers and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.