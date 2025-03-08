These 4 Upstate New York Museums Are Ranked Among the Best In America

With the American Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art you could say New York State has some of the finest museums in the world.

According to the Museum Association of New York (MANY) there are 750 museums in the Empire State. Of those 750, here are the Four Best Museums in Upstate New York.

As part of their 10Best series, USA Today have highlighted museums across the United States in a variety of categories. These 4 Upstate New York museums rank among the best in America.

The Best Science Museum in New York State is The Wild Center at Tupper Lake with a 4-story twig treehouse and full-sized bald eagle's nest. You can even experience what it is like to fly like a bird with their Birdly exhibit.

The Best Pop Culture Museum In New York State is the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. Home to the National Toy Hall of Fame, World Video Game Hall of Fame, Butterfly Garden, Skyline Calk and more! This is also the Best Children's Museum In New York State.

The Best Planetarium in New York State is the Strasenburgh Planetarium in Rochester. Journey across the universe with spectacular shows such as Laser Daft Punk.

The Best Music Museum in New York State is the Museum at Bethel Woods in Bethel. Experience what it was like at the historic 1969 three-day music and art fair known as Woodstock.

