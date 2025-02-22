These 4 New York Cities Rank Among The Best Foodie Cities In America

Are you a foodie? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary "foodie" is defined as a person having an avid interest in the latest food fads. So, would you consider yourself a foodie? Before we can try the trends of 2025 we have to know where to go.

Recently Wallethub ranked the The 200 Best Foodie Cities in America based on diversity, affordability, accessibility and quality. 4 of the tastiest cities are right here in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

Before we get to the finest 4 in New York State, here are the top 5 Best Foodie Cities in America:

Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon - Salem, OR. ranked #1 most affordable foodie city in America Tampa, Florida

518 News, best foodie cities in America, Yonkers New York Photo by David Foodphototasty on Unsplash loading...

#153 Overall - #4 in New York - YONKERS - Yonkers is known for its pizza and Italian food. Try Tombolino Ristorante or Reno's Trattoria.

518 News, best foodie cities in America, Rochester YouTube.com-

UA Eats loading...

#46 Overall - #3 in New York - ROCHESTER - Rochester is known for their "garbage plate" dinners featuring some meats, some sides and some sauces blended together for your taste buds. Try Nick Tahou Hots, "home of the garbage plate".

Buffalo New York, Beef on Weck Photo by Scott Eckersley on Unsplash loading...

#32 Overall - #2 in New York - BUFFALO - Buffalo is known for it's chicken wings and "beef on weck", which is a roast beef sandwich served with horseradish spread on a kummelweck roll. Try Schwabl's Since 1837.

518 News, best foodie cities in America, Katz's Deli Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash loading...

#16 Overall - #1 in New York - MANHATTAN - Try New York's oldest delicatessen, Katz's Deli or Minetta Tavern.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker