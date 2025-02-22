These 4 New York Cities Rank Among The Best Foodie Cities In America
Are you a foodie? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary "foodie" is defined as a person having an avid interest in the latest food fads. So, would you consider yourself a foodie? Before we can try the trends of 2025 we have to know where to go.
Recently Wallethub ranked the The 200 Best Foodie Cities in America based on diversity, affordability, accessibility and quality. 4 of the tastiest cities are right here in New York State.
Before we get to the finest 4 in New York State, here are the top 5 Best Foodie Cities in America:
- Miami, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Orlando, Florida
- Portland, Oregon - Salem, OR. ranked #1 most affordable foodie city in America
- Tampa, Florida
#153 Overall - #4 in New York - YONKERS - Yonkers is known for its pizza and Italian food. Try Tombolino Ristorante or Reno's Trattoria.
#46 Overall - #3 in New York - ROCHESTER - Rochester is known for their "garbage plate" dinners featuring some meats, some sides and some sauces blended together for your taste buds. Try Nick Tahou Hots, "home of the garbage plate".
#32 Overall - #2 in New York - BUFFALO - Buffalo is known for it's chicken wings and "beef on weck", which is a roast beef sandwich served with horseradish spread on a kummelweck roll. Try Schwabl's Since 1837.
#16 Overall - #1 in New York - MANHATTAN - Try New York's oldest delicatessen, Katz's Deli or Minetta Tavern.
