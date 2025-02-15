If you love vinyl and you haven't been to this spot, you're missing out on an opportunity to find some really great records.

In the day and age of streaming music being the easiest way to enjoy all of your favorite songs there are still people who love to hear them on physical media. CDs and vinyl records have become a novelty thing for so many younger people who didn't grow up with those forms of media. It's all making a comeback.

Recently I started to fall back in love with vinyl. It wasn't something I ever really collected or listened to. Growing up in the 90s I was a CD kid. I had a huge collection of CDs and I remember going to places like Coconuts, Record Town (before it was FYE), and Best Buy when that came into the Capital Region.

After getting a record player from my partner and my kids over Christmas I am fully obsessed with getting as much vinyl as possible. I found a place in Albany that is a great spot to pick up some classics.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Fuller Rd Albany

This store is an absolute gem. I don't know if I would call it hidden, but I know that there are probably a lot of people out there that collect vinyl and haven't been here to check out what they have to offer. I don't live far from here so I stop in every couple of weeks to see what their inventory is. I have found they have great original records from the 60s and 70s, and they are usually in decent condition.

Just be aware that it's not always consistent and sometimes there is a lot and sometimes there is nothing at all.

There are also a few other great places for vinyl collectors to find faily cheap records around the Capital Region. There are several Goodwill locations that is also a great place to find vinyl records, but again, they don't have consistent inventory.

If you want to go out and enjoy vinyl with other music lovers, Larkin Hi-Fi is a record bar in Albany on Lark Street.

Tuesdays they host BYOV (bring your own vinyl) and it's a really cool way to hear some new music or some classics from other vinyl lovers here in the Capital Region.

Last Vestige is also a great place to get your hands on some records, and many of them are priced decently low, but others can be $20 or more. If you're looking for something specific, Last Vestige is the place to go because of their massive inventory.