New York State is home to the world's only upside down traffic light.

There is a traffic light in New York State unlike any traffic light you will find anywhere else in the world. The green light is on top with the yellow in the middle and the red stop light at the bottom. What is the story behind the world's only upside down traffic light?

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday March 17, 2026, St, Patrick's Day, a brand-new historical marker will be placed in the Tipperary Hill section of Syracuse. This “Legends and Lore” marker will commemorating Syracuse’s cherished Stone Throwers and the story behind the unusual traffic light.

Read more; Can You Legally Turn Left On Red In New York? Yes You Can

518 News, Syracuse, upside down traffic light, New York Google loading...

The World's only upside down traffic light can be found at the intersection of Thompkins Street and Milton Avenue, in Syracuse. Legend has it that this traffic light has been this way since the 1920's.

According to Uncovering New York, several of the Irish residents from the Tipperary Hill neighborhood couldn't stand to see what they considered British red placed above Irish green. In protest, the traffic light was damaged and lights broken with rocks.

518 News, Syracuse, Tipperary Hill Google loading...

This happened so often that the city decided to flip this particular traffic light, placing green on top and red on the bottom in hopes it wouldn't be vandalized anymore. It worked, and remains this way to this day.

This is Tipperary Hill Heritage Memorial, in Syracuse, depicting a family pointing at the upside down traffic light. The child in the memorial has a sling shot.

Fascinating McDonald's Restaurants Around The World Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Guptill’s Roller Skating Rink: A World-Record Landmark in Upstate New York Upstate New York is home to something truly special. These photos capture Guptill’s, the largest indoor roller skating rink in the world. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor