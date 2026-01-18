There's a new lawsuit against Sling TV that alleges they shared viewer info with a third party. Learn how to file a claim.

With so many people choosing to cut ties with traditional cable television services in recent years one of the big players became Sling TV. Before I cancelled my cable and went with YouTube TV back in 2018 I had considered getting Sling TV as it did have some of the channels that I wanted to watch. Fast forward to 2026 and I am glad that I ended up not going with them.

In this new lawsuit put forth by Morgan & Morgan they say that many Sling customers came to them and say that not only did they share watch history information with third parties, but also shared personal identifiers.

Some Sling TV subscribers say their private viewing information wasn’t kept private at all. If Sling shared your video-watching history or personal identifiers with third parties without proper consent, you may qualify to join a mass arbitration seeking to hold the company accountable.

They are encouraging anyone who viewed Sling TV in the last two years to file a claim on their website.

Why did they share this data?

The reason behind the data sharing is said to be for advertising purposes. While many places use data driven analytics to serve you targeted ads, the accusation against Sling TV is that they didn't do this in the proper way or get proper consent before sharing personal information with advertising clients.

This all comes after Sling just recently settled another lawsuit that forced them to payout half a million dollars for not having a simple way for customers to opt out of their service.