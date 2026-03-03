As we look ahead to another summer filled with making memories at Six Flags Great Escape, let's also take a look back at Storytown USA.

The Great Escape, US-9 in Queensbury, is gearing up for summer of 2026 so what better time to open the gates to the season than the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day Weekend. The Great Escape will kick off the season on Friday May 22nd, Saturday May 23rd, Sunday May 24th and Monday May 25th.

Long before the Six Flags brand was even a thought, we had Storytown USA with 'Ghost Town', 'Jungle Land', the rides and family fun that we can still recall to this day. If you miss the days of childlike wonder, scroll through the pictures below for a look back in time.

If you grew up in the 60's, 70's or 80's you probably spent time trying to convince mom and dad to take you to Storytown U.S.A. in Lake George, New York. You didn't have to try hard. Everyone wanted to check out the rides, 'Ghost Town', 'Jungle Land' and to get a picture with Moby Dick.

In 1954 a guy named Charles Wood bought 5 acres of land in Queensbury, New York for $75,000 and gave the property to his wife as a gift. Years later, that property would end up selling for $36 million dollars, TWICE!

Some of the 'Mother Goose' themed buildings and props are still visible and in use today at The Great Escape but why not take a look back to what the park looked like from 1965 to 2011.

